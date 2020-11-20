Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: The Shelbourne has shared a look at their gingerbread village and it's seriously impressive 

By Sarah Finnan

November 20, 2020 at 2:34pm

Share:

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Not ones to do things by halves, The Shelbourne has shared a look at their festive gingerbread village and it looks nicer than most of the houses I've lived in thus far to be quite honest with you.

Topped with all manner of colourful delights, there are candy canes, sugar-coated jellies and chocolate smarties aplenty. Part of the hotel's yearly Christmas decor, the festive display took pastry chefs Katie and Caoimhe over 10 days to complete.

Comprising 20 kilos of gingerbread and an "endless amount of sweets",  Executive Chef Gary Hughes said that it's definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas over there.

Very impressive, when can I move in?

Header image via Instagram/The Shelbourne 

READ NEXT: Dublin Zoo staff blown away by huge response as fundraiser surpasses €1.7million mark

Share:

Latest articles

10 Toy Show treat boxes to tuck into during this year's show

These are the seven best movies on TV tonight

Fancy secretly sending chocolate to someone you love this Christmas? We've got hampers...

Dublin Zoo staff blown away by huge response as fundraiser surpasses €1.7million mark

You may also love

10 Toy Show treat boxes to tuck into during this year's show

Dublin Zoo staff blown away by huge response as fundraiser surpasses €1.7million mark

Cineworld responds to rumours of permanent closure of Dublin branch

Dublin restaurant encouraging locals to donate to their Direct Provision Christmas drive 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.