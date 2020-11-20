PICS: The Shelbourne has shared a look at their gingerbread village and it's seriously impressive 

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Not ones to do things by halves, The Shelbourne has shared a look at their festive gingerbread village and it looks nicer than most of the houses I've lived in thus far to be quite honest with you.

Topped with all manner of colourful delights, there are candy canes, sugar-coated jellies and chocolate smarties aplenty. Part of the hotel's yearly Christmas decor, the festive display took pastry chefs Katie and Caoimhe over 10 days to complete.

Comprising 20 kilos of gingerbread and an "endless amount of sweets", Executive Chef Gary Hughes said that it's definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas over there.

Very impressive, when can I move in?

Header image via Instagram/The Shelbourne