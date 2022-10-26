The world's first Lego Brick Cafe opens in Dublin today

And based on the permanent queue outside the Lego Shop on Grafton Street, we reckon it'll be a hit.

If you've a hankering to awaken your inner child while sipping on a tasty coffee, we've got just the place for you.

Dublin's Lego Brick Cafe opens today at Hen's Teeth, Dublin 8 with play tables, exhibitions and workshops, and is purpose-built for adult play.

To mark World Mental Health Month, the Lego Brick Cafe will open at Hen's Teeth providing a space to reduce stress, improve memory, and stimulate creativity.

On offer at the cafe you'll find play tables, stacked high with free Lego to assemble and take apart while you sip your flat white, as well as the Dublin Dots exhibition featuring unique works from Irish artists Holly Pereira, Anna Doran, Jill & Gill, and Steve Simpson.

There are also guided Lego workshops scheduled, through which Lego lovers can explore the power of play and the benefits it has for your mental health.

Organisers have advised that the Lego Brick Cafe is exclusively designed for adults, but recommend the Lego Shop on Grafton Street for young budding builders. Due to demand, slots at the cafe will last one hour and there's no need to bring your own Lego - it'll all be provided for you, and free to take home afterwards.

The Lego Brick Cafe opens for just two days (today 26th and tomorrow 27th) so if you're interested, get yourself down to Blackpitts on the double. There is a donation fee of €10 per person, with proceeds going to Mental Health Ireland and booking is required.

Book in for your slot HERE.

