What to eat, drink and see at this year’s Taste of Dublin

Brought to you by Taste of Dublin

Taste of Dublin starts this week – here’s how you can make the most of it.

The most exciting event of the culinary calendar, Taste of Dublin, takes place this week, and we’ve got the ideal itinerary to help you make the most of it.

The festival runs from Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th June, and for the first time in Taste of Dublin history, it will take place in the historic and beautiful Merrion Square. It’s set to be a jam-packed few days with so much to eat, drink and see, so to help you make the most of the festival, we’ve hand-picked a few highlights.

What to eat

Each restaurant at Taste of Dublin will offer 3-4 signature dishes, all priced at €7. On top of that, many restaurants will be serving an Icon Dish, which will be priced between €8 – €12.

Here are some of the restaurants and menu highlights we’re looking forward to trying:

Daata: Afghani Chicken – a creamy and spicy chicken curry with tomatoes, fenugreek, black pepper and a hint of zesty lemon

Neighbourhood: Grilled Currach Scallops with Scallop Roe ‘Nduja, White Coco Beans and Lemon Foam

The Salt Project: Rathgarouge organic bacon & Kylemore Farmhouse cheese jambon, nettle and wild garlic pesto, crackling crumb and little cress micro greens

Nomo Ramen: Shiitake Yaki Soba fused with Grano Padano

Where to drink

Across the festival, there will be plenty of masterclasses where you can learn to shake summer drinks like a pro, with Tanqueray, Aperol Spritz, London Essence, Tia Maria, Fercullen Irish Whiskey and O’Briens Wine. You can also pop by the 7UP Supper Club for Al Fresco dining paired with 7UP summer serves.

What to watch

In addition to great spots to eat and drink, Taste of Dublin will be hosting some great foodie workshops. Here’s what we’re looking forward to:

Food For Thought: Sharon Noonan and our very own Marcus O’Laoire will be chatting to some of the brightest sparks in Ireland’s food and drink scene through panel discussions, hands-on workshops and Talks & Taste opportunities.

M&S Food Chef’s Kitchen: Catch your favourite chefs cooking up a storm, including Mark Moriarity, Trisha Lewis, JP McMahon, Jordan Bailey, Eric Matthews and Holly White.

You can check out the full programme and book tickets right here.