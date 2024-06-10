Search icon

Spotlight

10th Jun 2024

What to eat, drink and see at this year’s Taste of Dublin

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Taste of Dublin

Taste of Dublin starts this week – here’s how you can make the most of it.

The most exciting event of the culinary calendar, Taste of Dublin, takes place this week, and we’ve got the ideal itinerary to help you make the most of it.

The festival runs from Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th June, and for the first time in Taste of Dublin history, it will take place in the historic and beautiful Merrion Square. It’s set to be a jam-packed few days with so much to eat, drink and see, so to help you make the most of the festival, we’ve hand-picked a few highlights.

What to eat

Each restaurant at Taste of Dublin will offer 3-4 signature dishes, all priced at €7. On top of that, many restaurants will be serving an Icon Dish, which will be priced between €8 – €12.

Here are some of the restaurants and menu highlights we’re looking forward to trying:

Daata: Afghani Chicken – a creamy and spicy chicken curry with tomatoes, fenugreek, black pepper and a hint of zesty lemon

Neighbourhood: Grilled Currach Scallops with Scallop Roe ‘Nduja, White Coco Beans and Lemon Foam

The Salt Project: Rathgarouge organic bacon & Kylemore Farmhouse cheese jambon, nettle and wild garlic pesto, crackling crumb and little cress micro greens

Nomo Ramen: Shiitake Yaki Soba fused with Grano Padano

Where to drink

Across the festival, there will be plenty of masterclasses where you can learn to shake summer drinks like a pro, with Tanqueray, Aperol Spritz, London Essence, Tia Maria, Fercullen Irish Whiskey and O’Briens Wine. You can also pop by the 7UP Supper Club for Al Fresco dining paired with 7UP summer serves.

What to watch

In addition to great spots to eat and drink, Taste of Dublin will be hosting some great foodie workshops. Here’s what we’re looking forward to:

Food For Thought: Sharon Noonan and our very own Marcus O’Laoire will be chatting to some of the brightest sparks in Ireland’s food and drink scene through panel discussions, hands-on workshops and Talks & Taste opportunities.

M&S Food Chef’s Kitchen: Catch your favourite chefs cooking up a storm, including Mark Moriarity, Trisha Lewis, JP McMahon, Jordan Bailey, Eric Matthews and Holly White.

You can check out the full programme and book tickets right here.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

St Michan's Church

Outcry as 5 mummies destroyed in St Michan’s Church crypt fire

By lovindublin

9 of the best places to enjoy traditional Irish music in Dublin

9 of the best places to enjoy traditional Irish music in Dublin

By lovindublin

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport lodge planning application for plane-spotting facility

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

By Sarah McKenna

Kickstart summer with Schweppes’ Dublin Summer Sessions this Friday in Hyde, Dublin

Kickstart summer with Schweppes’ Dublin Summer Sessions this Friday in Hyde, Dublin

By Sarah McKenna

Meet the top 4 finalists competing in this year’s World Class Cocktail Competition

Meet the top 4 finalists competing in this year’s World Class Cocktail Competition

By Sarah McKenna

Swing by Lovin Dublin’s Food For Thought at Taste of Dublin 2024

Swing by Lovin Dublin’s Food For Thought at Taste of Dublin 2024

By Sarah McKenna

Get a taste of Italy with Capri Nights in The Jar this May

Get a taste of Italy with Capri Nights in The Jar this May

By Sarah McKenna

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

We’ve got a €250 giftcard from O’Briens up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

dublin openers

Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

By lovindublin

9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father’s Day

father's day dublin

9 Dublin spots to take your dad this Father’s Day

By lovindublin

12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

12 of the best wine bars in Dublin

By lovindublin

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

Bloomsday is coming up, and we’ve got a €500 voucher for the Merrion Hotel up for grabs to celebrate

By Sarah McKenna

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

jigsaw

Marks & Spencer announces all-important partnership with Jigsaw

By lovindublin

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

brunch dublin

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

foley's

Two of the city’s best-known pubs are set to change hands

By lovindublin

2 openers, 1 closures and coupla rejigs to be aware of in Dublin this week

closures dublin

2 openers, 1 closures and coupla rejigs to be aware of in Dublin this week

By lovindublin

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

By lovindublin

13 Dublin spots where you can get breakfast all day long

all-day breakfast

13 Dublin spots where you can get breakfast all day long

By Katy Thornton

5 LGBTQ+ inclusive events to be aware of this Pride month

Dublin

5 LGBTQ+ inclusive events to be aware of this Pride month

By Tara Catlett

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

closure

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

By lovindublin

Load more stories