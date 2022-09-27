There's a competition running to find the best (worst) tar blob in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

September 27, 2022 at 12:50pm

A "tongue in cheek" competition to put pressure on local Councillors and DCC.

South Georgian Core, a residents association in Dublin's city centre are attempting to highlight the number of unsightly tar blobs in the capital with 'Tarfest', a competition with first prize going to whoever can find the best (worst) example of a Dublin tar blob.

In a city of yellow asphalt paving and nothing more than the distant memory of historic cobblestones in many parts, the submissions, as you'd imagine, are coming in hard and fast.

Submitted by Urban Living Dublin, you'll find this "old ugly infill" by the Parnell St LUAS stop, where it's been in situ since at least 2020.

Meanwhile, this blob sits proudly on one of "Dublin's coolest streets", Camden. Submitted by Kevin O'Hara, who adds, "this is only a section of it".

Honourable mention too to this humdinger at the triangle on Lower Merrion Street, submitted by Conor McGarry.

As you can probably imagine, many, many more examples have been shared via the South Georgian Core Twitter page, or under the hash tag #tarfest. You can take part in the competition HERE and if there are simply too many tar blobs to choose from, fear not - you can enter as many times as you like.

