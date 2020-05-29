There's a new Elephant & Castle now open in Dublin and we're BUZZING

There's a new Elephant & Castle in Dublin, making fans of their famous chicken wings very happy. Very happy indeed.

Consider me the bearer of good news as I'm here to brighten your Friday and tell you that a brand spanking new Elephant & Castle has just opened in Dublin and it's already cranking out orders.

Yes, eagle-eyed foodies out in Dublin 14 may already have spotted this but there's now an Elephant & Castle out in Churchtown. Open for both collection and delivery, a spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed the news, saying:

"Yes, we are delighted to confirm that we are expanding our Elephant & Castle family and opening our newest branch in Churchtown."

Adding that they're "looking forward to welcoming guests for dine-in service soon", you can enjoy their menu at home until then. Probably best known for their wings, let it be said that their brunch offerings are also top-notch... the French toast is always a good shout if you're in need of recommendations.

A bank holiday on the horizon and news that there's another wing joint now open in Dublin? What a day... and it's not even 12noon yet.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Dublin pub giving anyone named Mark or Mora free pizza this weekend