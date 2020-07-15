There's a new food truck coming to town

Fish and chips just scream summer to me. The thoughts of sitting outside, munching on something salty and delicious is enough to leave me drooling. Throw in some sunshine and you've got a recipe for the perfect summer evening right there. And I know where I'll be going for my fix come August as there's a new food truck in town.

Called the Salty Buoy, it's a new seafood-focused food truck due to hit up both Dublin and Wicklow. Headed up by Niall Sabongi - the face behind popular Dublin spot Klaw - you can rest assured that the food will be more than good.

As for what's on the menu? Just WAIT till you hear (prepare to drool). With a focus on all things related to the sea, Salty Buoy will be serving up everything from lobster rolls to shucked oysters, crab and fresh fried fish. Not forgetting a new dish called The Steamer which is described as "an Irish take on the classic American seafood boil". Sounds delish, no?

There’s a new truck in town @SaltyBuoyTruck the brand new seafood focused food truck by @NiallSabongi From 1st August, The Salty Buoy will be based @The_Avon_ Sat + Sunday 12-5 and at @andynoonan Baste BBQ HQ on Clanbrassil Street Wed 5-8pm — Ali Dunworth 🍽️ (@ThatAliceCooks) July 15, 2020

Based at The Avon in Wicklow on Saturdays and Sundays from 12noon to 5pm, you'll also be able to find them at Baste BBQ on Clanbrassil Street on Wednesdays from 5pm to 8pm. Rumour has it they're looking for new places to park up too, so that list is sure to grow. Opening August 1st.

Header image via Shutterstock

