This Dublin fave is running an unreal dinner deal this week

Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, Fajita Friday - this Dublin restaurant is wrapping them all into one with their latest offer.

A fave with locals, 777 is revered as the place to be of a Sunday in Dublin. Why? Because they do one of the best dinner deals in all the city pricing everything on their menu at just €7.77.

Announcing that they'll be running said offer all this coming week, yes I did say ALL week, they'll be operating from their nifty to-go hatch at the front of the restaurant. Promising that there will be all kinds of goodness, the menu looks to include nacho specials, elotes (Mexican street corn), tostadas and quesadillas.

You may as well go the whole hog and get some of their signature margs to go too. No Mexican feast would be complete without a little tequila, am I right?

The team have also brought their 777 home kits back since new level three guidelines were introduced. Designed to feed two people sharing, there are both meat eater and veggie-friendly options to choose from. Complete with chips and salsa to start you off.

Who are we to say no?

