This Dublin pub has just opened a new 'hay shed' outdoor dining area 

By Sarah Finnan

October 12, 2020 at 4:21pm

Home to one of Dublin's best Irish music shows, The Merry Ploughboy in Rathfarnham is moving with the times - modelling a new outdoor 'hay shed' where customers can go to enjoy their next meal. 

As with countless other pubs and restaurants across Ireland, The Merry Ploughboy in Dublin has had to change its whole business model to allow the venue to keep running. Unable to welcome customers inside, outdoor dining has become the new norm but with the venue ill-equipped to offer such a service, owners have been hard at work to remedy this.

Giving customers a first look at the new 'hay shed', staff shared a photo of the outdoor setup online, writing:

"Introducing the cosy 'Hay Shed', our NEW covered dining area. See bio for links to reservations and menus. As with all outdoor areas, wrap up well at night time!"

Making sure to warn customers to "wrap up", it's by no means an ideal situation but the rigout will most certainly do the job and keep diners covered as they eat.

Header image via Facebook/The Merry Ploughboy

