This Dublin spot is serving deep-fried sambos this weekend

Like a normal sandwich, only deep-fried and dusted in sugar... the very thing your mother would never let you eat for lunch.

Taking over a second unit at Eatyard this weekend, vegan food stand The Saucy Cow has been serving up some very saucy creations - even saucier than usual.

Expanding their offerings for one weekend and one weekend only, plans for their 'Sweet Saucy Saturday & Sunday' were in the works for quite some time and not even level five restrictions could put a dampener on what they have cookin.

"We have been planning this for a while and even with restrictions we are going to go ahead with take away - our P bae & J- deep fried peanut butter and jelly sambos will be available plus some new tasty guys that we will reveal this week."

Deep-fried slutty brownies from Oh Happy Treats for example -along with all the menu regulars from the dzouble cheeze burger to their always-tasty waffle fries and beyond saucy 'chicken' burger.

Don't miss out or you'll spend the next six weeks dreaming of sandwich condiments.

Header image via Instagram/The Saucy Cow

READ NEXT: Dublin shop now selling special nursing home gift boxes for loved ones