This Instagram account is a Godsend when making last-minute restaurant reservations 

Trying to make a last-minute restaurant reservation in Dublin rarely works out as hoped, but this handy Instagram account might be able to help.

Booking ahead is obviously the more foolproof method but shoulda coulda woulda, eh? Sometimes life gets in the way and try as you might to be organised, things don't always go to plan.... next thing you know it's date night and that place you were meant to book weeks ago is now completely full up. Sound familiar?

Well, you're in luck because there is a chance that things could still work out thanks to this handy Instagram account. Called Last Minute Table Dublin, it does exactly what it says on the tin and shares details of newly-available tables in different Dublin spots. Usually freed up due to cancellations or no-shows, the account simply reshares the information from the restaurant and then it's up to you to get in touch with them before anyone else does. It can't do allllll the work for you.

A Godsend for all you last-minute Larrys out there and while the account itself isn't new - it's been around for over two years at this point - the information is all the more relevant these days when restaurant owners and hospitality workers are crying out for custom. So give them a follow and it might just save you from cooking tonight. You can also find 'em over on Twitter too if insta isn't quite your thing.

Header image via Shutterstock