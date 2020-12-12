Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This Instagram account is a Godsend when making last-minute restaurant reservations 

By Sarah Finnan

December 12, 2020 at 9:02am

Share:

Trying to make a last-minute restaurant reservation in Dublin rarely works out as hoped, but this handy Instagram account might be able to help. 

Booking ahead is obviously the more foolproof method but shoulda coulda woulda, eh? Sometimes life gets in the way and try as you might to be organised, things don't always go to plan.... next thing you know it's date night and that place you were meant to book weeks ago is now completely full up. Sound familiar?

Well, you're in luck because there is a chance that things could still work out thanks to this handy Instagram account. Called Last Minute Table Dublin, it does exactly what it says on the tin and shares details of newly-available tables in different Dublin spots. Usually freed up due to cancellations or no-shows, the account simply reshares the information from the restaurant and then it's up to you to get in touch with them before anyone else does. It can't do allllll the work for you.

A Godsend for all you last-minute Larrys out there and while the account itself isn't new - it's been around for over two years at this point - the information is all the more relevant these days when restaurant owners and hospitality workers are crying out for custom. So give them a follow and it might just save you from cooking tonight. You can also find 'em over on Twitter too if insta isn't quite your thing.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: WATCH: Dublin Airport shares emotional history of people arriving for Christmas

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin City Council issue statement refuting reports of a Temple Bar outdoor dining ban

Griolladh has teamed up with Hop House 13 to create two very tasty cheese toasties

We had a great chat with Shauna Doyle about online dating during Covid

Data reveals busiest and quietest shopping times in Dublin city centre

You may also love

Dublin City Council issue statement refuting reports of a Temple Bar outdoor dining ban

Data reveals busiest and quietest shopping times in Dublin city centre

WATCH: Dublin Airport shares emotional history of people arriving for Christmas

Smithfield is about to get a brand new ramen and cocktail bar

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.