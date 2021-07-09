This pop-up for plant lovers will be at one of our fave Dublin cafes this weekend

2020 really brought out the plant mom in all of us.

As we made the transition to spending 99.9% of our lives at home, our succulents and ferns became our closest mates. Watering them and dusting their leaves gave our lives meaning, and the search for the perfect indoor hanging plant holder became our full time job. It's safe to say our obsession is here to stay, which is why we're delighted to hear about this plant pop-up happening at Two Pups.

If you're a house proud guy or gal you probably already love spending weekends on Francis Street, browsing antique stores and charity homeware shops for the perfect pieces to complete your carefully curated living space. And now you can pick up a bit of greenery too, with helpful advice from the folks at Hopeless Botanics.

If you struggle to keep house plants alive and a good old fashioned bunch of flowers are more your thing, fear not. Flore Flowers, who create gorgeous, unique dried flower arrangements are also part of the pop-up, with the prettiest of bunches for all occasions.

Definitely worth hitting up for a wee browse followed by a brew from Two Pups, who have you covered whatever the weather in their sheltered outdoor area. The dream weekend activity!

Header image via Instagram/Hopeless Botanics

