This pop-up for plant lovers will be at one of our fave Dublin cafes this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

July 9, 2021 at 4:30pm

Share:
This pop-up for plant lovers will be at one of our fave Dublin cafes this weekend

2020 really brought out the plant mom in all of us.

As we made the transition to spending 99.9% of our lives at home, our succulents and ferns became our closest mates. Watering them and dusting their leaves gave our lives meaning, and the search for the perfect indoor hanging plant holder became our full time job. It's safe to say our obsession is here to stay, which is why we're delighted to hear about this plant pop-up happening at Two Pups.

If you're a house proud guy or gal you probably already love spending weekends on Francis Street, browsing antique stores and charity homeware shops for the perfect pieces to complete your carefully curated living space. And now you can pick up a bit of greenery too, with helpful advice from the folks at Hopeless Botanics.

If you struggle to keep house plants alive and a good old fashioned bunch of flowers are more your thing, fear not. Flore Flowers, who create gorgeous, unique dried flower arrangements are also part of the pop-up, with the prettiest of bunches for all occasions.

Definitely worth hitting up for a wee browse followed by a brew from Two Pups, who have you covered whatever the weather in their sheltered outdoor area. The dream weekend activity!

Header image via Instagram/Hopeless Botanics 

READ NEXT: 9 vegan lunch options to try in Dublin this week

Share:

Latest articles

Attention veggies: there's a new breakfast dish for you to enjoy in Dublin 13

Health food lovers assemble: there's a new spot on Sandymount strand serving açai bowls and smoothies

This coffee kit will make your video mortgage appointment something to look forward to

Get free coffee today on Baggot Street!

You may also love

St. Vincent announces 2022 gig at an intriguing Dublin venue

There's an open air rooftop cinema coming to Dublin!

One of Dublin's favourite pubs reopened after 17 months!

Sausage sambos in Stoneybatter for a sound cause

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.