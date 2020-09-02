Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Tributes pour in after well-known Dublin fan Tony Broughan passes away

By James Fenton

September 2, 2020 at 4:20pm

Share:

Tributes have poured in today for well-known Dublin GAA fan Tony Broughan, who has passed away at the age of 89.

Tony Broughan was otherwise known as 'Molly Malone' and he had become famous for his unique garments and his ringing of a large bell on matchdays. A regular fixture on Croke Park's Hill 16, Tony was a Cabra native and a father-of-eight. He passed away after a short illness and since the news broke today, players and supporters have been paying tribute to the much-loved supporter...

One Dublin supporter wrote on social media that Tony was 'a character of the summer scene over many years, that’s for sure...Rest in Peace Tony.' Another added that 'We have lost a absolute legend. He will be at ease knowing the Dubs have 5 in a row. He will be forever missed by all the Dubs.'

Perhaps the six-in-row will follow later this year and if it does, it will be a fitting tribute to Tony. Rest In Peace.

(header pic: @Hill16Army)

 

Share:

Latest articles

Temporary swimming ban issued for this Dublin beach

Calls have been made for an E-Scooter rental scheme in Dublin

The 2020 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon is going virtual: five reasons to take part this year

Vegan Sandwich Co to open new permanent location 

You may also love

Temporary swimming ban issued for this Dublin beach

Calls have been made for an E-Scooter rental scheme in Dublin

Vegan Sandwich Co to open new permanent location 

Temple Bar restaurant announces closure after 25 years of business

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.