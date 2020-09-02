Tributes pour in after well-known Dublin fan Tony Broughan passes away

Tributes have poured in today for well-known Dublin GAA fan Tony Broughan, who has passed away at the age of 89.

Tony Broughan was otherwise known as 'Molly Malone' and he had become famous for his unique garments and his ringing of a large bell on matchdays. A regular fixture on Croke Park's Hill 16, Tony was a Cabra native and a father-of-eight. He passed away after a short illness and since the news broke today, players and supporters have been paying tribute to the much-loved supporter...

Very sad news this morning that Tony Broughan aka Molly Malone has passed away. A man who brought so much joy to others in his support of his beloved Dubs. The Hill won't be the same without him. Sincerest condolences to the Broughan family at this heartbreaking time. RIP Tony 💙 pic.twitter.com/hwpS9zar2M — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) September 2, 2020

Sad news to hear that Dublin Legend Tony Broughan has passed away, my dad rang me today to share a couple of stories about Tony over the years and how he always lifted people’s mood win lose or draw! RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LlZMKduMip — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) September 2, 2020

One Dublin supporter wrote on social media that Tony was 'a character of the summer scene over many years, that’s for sure...Rest in Peace Tony.' Another added that 'We have lost a absolute legend. He will be at ease knowing the Dubs have 5 in a row. He will be forever missed by all the Dubs.'

Perhaps the six-in-row will follow later this year and if it does, it will be a fitting tribute to Tony. Rest In Peace.

(header pic: @Hill16Army)