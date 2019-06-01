The Trump Baby Blimp Is Coming To Dublin For The US President’s Visit

The infamous ‘Trump baby’ blimp is making its way to Ireland ahead of the US president’s visit.

Organisers say the six-metre high blimp will be flown over a Stand Up To Trump Rally at the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square next Thursday, which thousands are expected to attend.

Trump will be in Ireland from June 5 until June 8 following a visit to the UK, and will travel to his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare after flying into Shannon Airport on Wednesday.

He will also meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his stay.

London’s City Hall has just granted permission for the balloon to fly over the city on Tuesday during Trump’s UK state visit.

The giant balloon was originally flown over London’s Houses of Parliament in protest against Trump’s July 2018 UK visit, after a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign.

Shea Flanagan, lead organiser, told The Irish Times, “We want to send a message to the world that Trump is not welcome in Ireland — his politics of hate, fear and division affect the lives of real people.

“The blimp is a fun symbol for serious work, to come together and fight for progressive politics.”