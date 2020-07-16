Close

Warm weather to make a welcome return to Dublin this week

By Sarah Finnan

July 16, 2020 at 9:36am

Sunny weather is on the way, with Met Eireann predicting that high temperatures will even extend into the weekend.

Dublin is in for some warm weather this week with Met Eireann predicting three back to back days of sunshine. Making a welcome return after some pretty miserable grey skies, it sounds like today, tomorrow and Saturday will all be glorious with temperatures set to reach highs of 22 degrees Celsius. What a buzz!

According to reports, today will be generally cloudy with patches of drizzle and fog but sunny spells will develop as the day goes on - particularly in the south and east of the country with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in Leinster and Munster.

Tomorrow will be rainy in the northwest and southeast, but luckily it will hold dry in the southeast until the evening with "hazy sunny spells" forecast for Dublin and temperatures set to reach highs of 22 yet again.

The good weather will even extend into the weekend with Met Eireann writing that it will become "drier and more settled" on Saturday and Sunday with that lasting until the early days of next week as well.

Let there be sunnnnn.

