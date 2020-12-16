WATCH: This video of an Irish Rail driver being proposed to will hit you right in the feels

Feel-good moments can often seem like they're few and far between these days but every now and then something magical happens to remind us all that life ain't all bad all the time - peaks and troughs my friends.

Here to provide us with this morning's daily dose of warm fuzzies, Clodagh Maher. A local Laois woman living in Dublin, it was very much a case of right place, right time for Clodagh who found herself at Pearse Station yesterday evening.

Fresh off the back of a long workday, (presumably) all she wanted to do was get home... but that's when the good mood fairy worked her magic.

Clearly sensing that something special was about to happen, Clodagh managed to capture the wonderful moment one bystander proposed to his girlfriend.

"Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station."

Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV — Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020

An Irish rail worker, the moment happened seconds after Paula Carbó Zea, descended the train she had just driven into the station. Hitting us right in the feels.

💍 Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver and her fiancé Conor on their engagement - and here’s how Paula saw it unfold as she was driving a northbound DART into Pearse!

🎉 Thanks to DART and Pearse Station teams for helping Conor to make it happen! #pearseproposal https://t.co/RBis8cVCAf pic.twitter.com/YZbHlm74Am — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 16, 2020

Congrats to the happy couple!