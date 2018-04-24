YAY - Another Wetherspoon’s Gastropub Is Coming To This Dublin Location

Cheap drinks and food as well as even cheaper deals.

The Irish Times is reporting that two buildings will make up the new 1,600sq metre space for the new JD Wetherspoon's in Dublin's city centre.

The Gastropub's two buildings will be connected by a glazed link at the ground and first floor levels following a court decision today.

It will use the 150-year-old former Trustee Savings Bank building at 12B and the former 1839 Baptist Chapel at 12C on Lower Abbey Street.

The Circuit Licensing Court, has granted Wetherspoon’s a full drinks and restaurant license, planning permission permitting.

The company owned six other gastropubs around Dublin, Dún Laoghaire and Cork.

The Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire, Three Tun Tavern on Temple Road and The Great Wood in Blanchardstown are currently in action in the capital while another is set to open on Camden Street in 2019.

It is said to be opened in Dublin City between 2019 and 2022.

Wetherspoon's is renowned for its cheap drink and drink and food deals. When it first opened its doors in Blackrock, it was selling pints of Heineken for less than €3, Beamish and Murphy's for €2.50 and €2.95, Fosters for €2.50 and Wine and Gin for less than €4.

The franchise, however, have upped their prices in recent years with a spokesperson telling The Irish Mirror that: "Draught traditional ales now start at around €2.75 and Fosters and Carlsberg and Beamish are €3.75.

"We are also introducing draught Heineken, Coors Light and Budwiser, which we are importing, at €4.50 a pint."

"Spirits have increased by 50c to about €5.50 including a mixer.

"A pint of Foster's is now €3.75, up from €3.50, a pint of Beamish has also risen from €3.50 to €3.75 while a measure of Cork Dry Gin faced a price hike to €4.75 from €4.50."

