Where to book a table to watch the Leinster v Munster game this evening

By Megan Cassidy

August 22, 2020 at 11:01am

Wondering where to book to watch the Leinster v Munster game in Dublin tonight?

After a five month break, the Guinness Pro 14 returns this evening at the Aviva Stadium with kickoff at 7.35.

The game will be broadcast live on eir sport but if you fancy heading into town to watch it, we've got you.

We've rounded up five solid options from a sit-down three course to some hearty pub grub and a pint.

Asador

Looking to book a nice meal for a small group and wouldn't mind the game in the background? Asador is still taking reservations on their site and will have four large screens set up for 19.35 kickoff.

 

The Bridge

Hardly surprising that this rugby mecca is showing the Leinster v Munster game on all seven screens this evening with some delicious food and plenty of outdoor space.

The Back Page

Always a go to on Match day... this Phibsborough pub is the place for a pizza and a pint with the game this evening. Book a table at onthebackpage.com

The Goat Bar

This Clonskeagh fave confirmed to us they'll be showing the Leinster v Munster game tonight for both bookings and walk-ins.

The Bleeding Horse

The Camden St pub is fairly busy tonight but we were told there are a few tables left if you move quickly and there'll be some room reserved for walk ins also.

Lead image via Instagram/asador_restaurant/the_back_page

