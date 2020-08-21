Gin and Tonic slushy anyone? Farmer Browns just launched three new summer cocktails

The tweet of the pandemic has to go to Nialler9 for this beaut...

This new Irish government is enough to drive you to a substantial meal. — Nialler9 (@Nialler9) August 21, 2020

If you're in search of a substantial meal to drown your sorrows this weekend, may we present Farmer Brown's for your consideration.

The popular brunch spot has just added three new and outrageously summery cocktails to the menu, including a gin and tonic slushee with lime sherbet that has us watching the clock for 5.30pm.

They've also launched a salted caramel old fashioned...

And a cucumber cooler...

The restaurant has locations in Rathmines, Clonskeagh and Kilternan and is currently offering delivery, collection and dine in options.

Get thee to the phone to make a booking.

