Winner of Best Luxury Hotel in Ireland celebrates with special December deal

*Restrictions pending, of course.

Chances are that once the Level 5 restrictions are (hopefully) lifted in early December, there will be many people who may want to get their staycation on. Get away for a night or two to make up for all of the staying-within-5kms of your home for these weeks and months.

So if you are going to book in somewhere to stay, you might as well stay in what has been recognised as one of the best hotels in the country.

As we previously reported, The Conrad Hotel was the 2020 winner of Ireland's Leading Luxury Hotel, as well as their Presidential Suite being named Ireland’s Leading Hotel Suite at this year's World Travel Awards. To celebrate, the hotel will have a special deal in place for the month of December, provided the appropriate restrictions are lifted.

Rooms will be available from €259 for two people sharing, and will include dinner, breakfast, and onsite car parking.

Martin Mangan, the General Manager of the Conrad Dublin said "This has been a very challenging year for the Irish hospitality and tourism sectors. To receive two major awards during this current climate is testament to the genuine passion and dedication our hotel puts into going the extra mile for our guests. We look forward to welcoming all guests back to our hotel this December for the festive season."

Main image via Instagram/@conrad_dublin

READ NEXT: These are the 17 Dublin locations that will be lit up by Winter Lights this year