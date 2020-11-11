These are the 17 Dublin locations that will be lit up by Winter Lights this year

Dublin City Council have announced that 17 Dublin locations will be lit up as part of the Winter Lights festival.

Now in its third year, Winter Lights will transform Dublin into a winter wonderland this December with 17 locations illuminated with colourful projections and lighting displays.

Four new locations have been added for 2020, namely the Mater Hospital, Capital Dock, The Jeanie Johnston Ship, and CHQ Triumphal Arch, and Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has said that "there’s no doubt Christmas 2020 will be different to previous years but that doesn’t mean it will be any less magical."

She added that "Winter Lights is becoming an important part of the Christmas tradition and personally I can’t wait to see some of Dublin’s most iconic buildings all lit up and sparkling. I think this year more than ever we all need a bit of Christmas cheer."

Another new development for 2020 Winter Lights is that Smithfield will be getting an enhanced display, featuring photos of frontline workers to thank them for their contribution in helping to keep the city running throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Winter Lights will be eco-friendly and will feature 57,800 low power LEDs, 100 tonnes of equipment and 15,780 metres of cable. Lights that power some of the projections will consume less than 80% of the energy of their traditional predecessors.

Winter Lights will return this Dec! For the whole month 17 locations across Dublin will be transformed with colourful projections & lighting displays to cheer us all up in what has been a very difficult year. https://t.co/bxp0Per4ne

2019 Snapshot⬇️#WinterLightsDublin@Dublin_ie pic.twitter.com/zqpc2kStRo — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) November 11, 2020

As part of Winter Lights, Dublin City Council Culture Company is working with community groups and artists across Dublin to create 'heartwarming winter scenes and messages of hope will animate this year’s Winter Lights at Samuel Beckett Bridge, Civic Offices at Wood Quay, City Hall and the Mater Hospital'.

The artists taking part are Steve MacDevitt, Alan Dunne, Helen Barry, Ben Redmond and choreographer Aoife McAtamney, while the community groups involved are Croft Nursing Home, Hollybrook Nursing Home, Henrietta Street Adult & Community Education Service (HACE)

Without further ado, these are the 17 Dublin locations that will be lit up by Winter Lights...

Projection locations

City Hall, Dame Street, Dublin 2

Civic Offices, Wood Quay, Dublin 8

Covanta Dublin Waste to Energy Plant, Poolbeg, Dublin 4

The Custom House, North Dock, Dublin 1

The GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin 1

The Hugh Lane Gallery, Parnell Square North, Dublin 1

The Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2

Smithfield Square, Dublin 7

Trinity College Dublin, College Green, Dublin 2

The Mater Hospital

Lighting locations

Millennium Bridge

O'Connell Street, Dublin 1

Parliament Street, Dublin 2

Samuel Beckett Bridge

Capital Dock

The Jeanie Johnston Ship

CHQ Triumphal Arch

You can read more about the 2020 Winter Lights festival here.

