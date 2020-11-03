Close

Winter Lights festival to return for third year running this year

By Sarah Finnan

November 3, 2020 at 5:03pm

Dublin Chamber today confirmed that the very popular Winter Lights festival will return to the capital this Christmas. A sure sign that December 25th is on the way, the initiative sees many of the city's best-known buildings lit up for the month of December.

Now in its third year, organisers haven't given much away on the details just yet - remaining tight-lipped on what Dublin locations will be given the festive treatment this year.

Last year saw two new spots added to the mix with both Smithfield Square and Christ Church Cathedral getting colourful light displays.

Other well-known Dublin structures to have been part of the project in previous years, include the likes of City Hall on Dame Street, the Civic Offices on Wood Quay, Covanta Dublin Waste to Energy Plant in Poolbeg, Custom House on North Dock, the GPO on O’Connell Street, the Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square North, the Mansion House on Dawson Street, Trinity College, Millennium Bridge, Parliament Street and the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

Usually kicking off at the beginning of next month, the Winter Lights illuminations are generally on display for the entire month of December with buildings lighting up from sunset each evening.

