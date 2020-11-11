Close

The giant Christmas tree in Temple Bar has already gone up

By James Fenton

November 11, 2020 at 9:37am

It's probably safe to say there won't be as many people trotting through Temple Bar this Christmas as there normally would be.

With uncertainty around the reopening of pubs, the streets will likely be quieter this year than in previous festive seasons. However, if Temple Bar is within your 5km radius, you could head in safely today to get an early dose of Christmas spirit.

The famous Temple Bar pub have already put up their massive Christmas tree which traditionally hangs over the signage at the tourist hotspot. Set against the backdrop of a gorgeous light display, it's just the tonic we need on a dull Wednesday morning...

Like every other pub across Dublin, the Temple Bar will be hoping to welcome customers back on December 1 when Level 5 restrictions are due to end. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan suggested earlier this week that it might be a while longer before pubs reopen.

We'll just have to wait and see but in the meantime, those of us in and around the city centre can keep enjoying displays like this Temple Bar one and the ones over the Grafton Street area.

