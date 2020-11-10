Five places in Dublin city centre doing great boozy hot drinks for take away

Perfect for anyone looking for something to warm you up on these cold winter days and nights!

If you happen to be in the vicinity of Dublin city centre and you happen to be looking for a hot boozy drink to take away and take home, then these five spots in and around the centre of the city are serving up exactly what you're looking for!

DROP DEAD TWICE

The Francis Street hot spot revealed their take away menu for Christmassy drinks, which included the classics such as Hot Whiskeys, Hot Port, Mulled Wine, and Hot Port & Brandy, as well as their version of a Hard Coffee, which is coffee, sugar, cream, mixed with your choice of whiskey (making it an Irish coffee), Baileys (a Baileys coffee, obviously), brandy (a French coffee), or Kahlua (our favourite, the calypso coffee).

57 THE HEADLINE

The popular spot on Clanbrassil Street let the world know about their salted caramel boozy hot chocolate, and it is literally all we can think about this week.

Open from 1 tomorrow for the usual shenanigans. Plus Sunday Roast and Smash burgers pic.twitter.com/ps1nPlt0WZ — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) November 7, 2020

L'GUEULETON

Based on Fade Street, they recently announced their full line-up of winter warmers, which include Sage & Maple Toddy, Hot Buttered Rum, Spiked Hot Chocolate, and a Merry Mescal. We'll take one of each, please and thank you.

MARY'S BAR

Based on Wicklow Street (just off Grafton Street), the sort-of-hardware store is selling the usual mix of hot whiskey, hot port, and Irish coffee, we actually popped by here recently for a mulled wine, and it was legit one of the nicest mulled wines we've ever had.

OSCARS

As part of a new mini-Winter Market kicking off in Smithfield, Oscars will be serving up plenty of hot boozy drinks to keep you warm, with what looks like an endless supply of mulled wine. Bring it on!

READ NEXT: Ireland's first "walk-in vegan bakery" opens this week