Five places in Dublin city centre doing great boozy hot drinks for take away

Perfect for anyone looking for something to warm you up on these cold winter days and nights!
If you happen to be in the vicinity of Dublin city centre and you happen to be looking for a hot boozy drink to take away and take home, then these five spots in and around the centre of the city are serving up exactly what you're looking for!
DROP DEAD TWICE
The Francis Street hot spot revealed their take away menu for Christmassy drinks, which included the classics such as Hot Whiskeys, Hot Port, Mulled Wine, and Hot Port & Brandy, as well as their version of a Hard Coffee, which is coffee, sugar, cream, mixed with your choice of whiskey (making it an Irish coffee), Baileys (a Baileys coffee, obviously), brandy (a French coffee), or Kahlua (our favourite, the calypso coffee).
NEW DRINKS, WHO DIS? Check out our full menu on our website
57 THE HEADLINE
The popular spot on Clanbrassil Street let the world know about their salted caramel boozy hot chocolate, and it is literally all we can think about this week.
Open from 1 tomorrow for the usual shenanigans. Plus Sunday Roast and Smash burgers
— 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) November 7, 2020
L'GUEULETON
Based on Fade Street, they recently announced their full line-up of winter warmers, which include Sage & Maple Toddy, Hot Buttered Rum, Spiked Hot Chocolate, and a Merry Mescal. We'll take one of each, please and thank you.
We've designed a delicious menu of boozy hot drinks for the winter months. Sage & Maple Toddy, Merry Mescal Warmer, Hot Buttered Rum, Spiked Hot Chocolate, to name a few - there's something for everyone! Drop into us after your stroll around the green. We're here everyday from 8am!
MARY'S BAR
Based on Wicklow Street (just off Grafton Street), the sort-of-hardware store is selling the usual mix of hot whiskey, hot port, and Irish coffee, we actually popped by here recently for a mulled wine, and it was legit one of the nicest mulled wines we've ever had.
Getting nippy out there now. Mary's has you covered. Whats your favourite? Mulled Wine, Irish Coffee, Bailey's Coffee, Hot Whiskey, Hot Port. All here at Mary's for takeaway. Pints, Toasties, Wowburger
OSCARS
As part of a new mini-Winter Market kicking off in Smithfield, Oscars will be serving up plenty of hot boozy drinks to keep you warm, with what looks like an endless supply of mulled wine. Bring it on!
We are open Monday to Friday from 4pm to 9 and from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday! We are already putting plans in place to offer hot apple strudel with brandy sauce as well a Mulled Wine delivery service from next weekend. A winter market is also planned in the coming weeks. Pop down and say hello, we look forward to welcoming you!
