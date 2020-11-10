Ireland's first "walk-in vegan bakery" opens this week

They'll also be serving Ireland's first oat-based ice cream.

What we really want to do is just put a load of links to this place's Instagram account, because their delicious looking food pics will tell a much better story that we could do with just these undelicious words. (We know that isn't a word, but you get our point.)

Bear Lemon is set to open on Saturday, November 14, and will give locals in Drumcondra access to what they're calling Ireland's first walk-in vegan bakery.

Their cake menu also includes some saliva-inducing treats like Biscotti Cake, Gingerbread People, Oreo-stuffed Cookies, Peanut Butter & Banana Cake, and so much more.

They'll also be serving what they state is Ireland's first oat-based ice cream, and they're not just dishing it up in a cone (which is also an option, by the way), but as part as some of their lovely desserts, such as...

The new bakery can be found on the Lower Drumcondra Road, and we're already anticipated many, many great looking Insta-stories this weekend, filled withe goodies from this place!

