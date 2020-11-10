Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Ireland's first "walk-in vegan bakery" opens this week

By Rory Cashin

November 10, 2020 at 3:21pm

Share:

They'll also be serving Ireland's first oat-based ice cream.

What we really want to do is just put a load of links to this place's Instagram account, because their delicious looking food pics will tell a much better story that we could do with just these undelicious words. (We know that isn't a word, but you get our point.)

Bear Lemon is set to open on Saturday, November 14, and will give locals in Drumcondra access to what they're calling Ireland's first walk-in vegan bakery.

Their cake menu also includes some saliva-inducing treats like Biscotti Cake, Gingerbread People, Oreo-stuffed Cookies, Peanut Butter & Banana Cake, and so much more.

They'll also be serving what they state is Ireland's first oat-based ice cream, and they're not just dishing it up in a cone (which is also an option, by the way), but as part as some of their lovely desserts, such as...

The new bakery can be found on the Lower Drumcondra Road, and we're already anticipated many, many great looking Insta-stories this weekend, filled withe goodies from this place!

Main image via Instagram/@BearLemon_

READ NEXT: A brand new coffee shop is opening up in Dublin 9

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant sells impressive amount of fresh pasta in just 10 days

The iconic Nollaig Shona Duit sign is officially back in its rightful place

Five places in Dublin city centre doing great boozy hot drinks for take away

Harold's Cross has a new pet-friendly coffee and food hotspot

You may also love

Dublin restaurant sells impressive amount of fresh pasta in just 10 days

The iconic Nollaig Shona Duit sign is officially back in its rightful place

Five places in Dublin city centre doing great boozy hot drinks for take away

Harold's Cross has a new pet-friendly coffee and food hotspot

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.