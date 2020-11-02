'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

Christmas celebrations seem to start earlier and earlier each year, but 2020 could do with a bit more festive cheer so that may not be such a bad thing given the circumstances.

And Christmas has come especially early to this popular Dublin spot, where staff have just unveiled their winter warmers menu. Adding several new hot beveraginos to their offerings, seasonal additions include buttered rum, spiked hot chocolate and a 'Safe & Maple' toddy.

Not forgetting the 'Merry Mescal' which is either an ode to the agave-based liquor mezcal or L'Gueleton's tribute to our favourite Kildare man... our money is on the latter.

Also getting in the spirit of things, fellow Dublin haunt, The Bankers Bar on Trinity Street, launched their famous festive sandwich over the weekend too - deciding to bypass Halloween altogether and go straight to Christmas.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear, with a turkey and ham sambo and a Merry Mescal tying for second. If either popular city-centre spots are within your 5km, then what are you waiting for? Winter warmers for the win.

Header image via Instagram/L'Gueleton