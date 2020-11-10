The iconic Nollaig Shona Duit sign is officially back in its rightful place

The famous Nollaig Shona Duit sign has officially returned to Grafton Street after being moved to Wicklow Street last Christmas.

The Nollaig Shona Duit (Happy Christmas to you) sign was a regular sight over Grafton Street during the festive season until it was controversially replaced last year by one which read 'Welcome To Grafton Quarter'.

Last month, it was revealed that the Grafton Quarter sign would not be returning and that the Nollaig Shona Duit display would be reinstated on Grafton Street. Its return has now been confirmed by the Irish Independent who have photographed the sign in all its glory above the city centre's premier shopping street.

However, Grafton Street won't be lit up until an official ceremony in a fortnight's time so Dubliners will have to wait to see the Nollaig Shona Duit sign illuminated once more. Even still, seeing it back where it belongs is a surefire sign that Christmas isn't too far away.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: There's a new food truck coming to the northside and it's a real pizza us