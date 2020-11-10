Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The iconic Nollaig Shona Duit sign is officially back in its rightful place

By James Fenton

November 10, 2020 at 4:25pm

Share:

The famous Nollaig Shona Duit sign has officially returned to Grafton Street after being moved to Wicklow Street last Christmas.

The Nollaig Shona Duit (Happy Christmas to you) sign was a regular sight over Grafton Street during the festive season until it was controversially replaced last year by one which read 'Welcome To Grafton Quarter'.

Last month, it was revealed that the Grafton Quarter sign would not be returning and that the Nollaig Shona Duit display would be reinstated on Grafton Street. Its return has now been confirmed by the Irish Independent who have photographed the sign in all its glory above the city centre's premier shopping street.

However, Grafton Street won't be lit up until an official ceremony in a fortnight's time so Dubliners will have to wait to see the Nollaig Shona Duit sign illuminated once more. Even still, seeing it back where it belongs is a surefire sign that Christmas isn't too far away.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: There's a new food truck coming to the northside and it's a real pizza us

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant sells impressive amount of fresh pasta in just 10 days

Five places in Dublin city centre doing great boozy hot drinks for take away

Ireland's first "walk-in vegan bakery" opens this week

Harold's Cross has a new pet-friendly coffee and food hotspot

You may also love

Dublin restaurant sells impressive amount of fresh pasta in just 10 days

Five places in Dublin city centre doing great boozy hot drinks for take away

Ireland's first "walk-in vegan bakery" opens this week

Harold's Cross has a new pet-friendly coffee and food hotspot

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.