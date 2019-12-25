Close

  • 7 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs

7 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs

By James Fenton

December 25, 2019 at 3:11pm

Just like that, it's all over for another year.

But just because Christmas is finished doesn't mean you can't make the most of the rest of your holidays.

Shake of all that turkey and mulled wine with some of these refreshing activities around Dublin today.

1. Funderland

If you didn't go to Funderland as a kid, then you're not Dubliner. Get the gang together for a day of thrills and spills at the RDS. More info here.

2. Leopardstown Racing

Ya can't bate a day at the races over the Christmas. Get your gladrags on and have a few flutters at one of the biggest racing events on the Irish calendar.

3. Ice Skating

A nice way to spend the day with the whole family. Ice skating at both Blanchardstown and Dundrum are open on St. Stephen's Day.

4. Natural History Museum

Have a ramble into town and go for a stroll around the dead zoo.

Screen Shot 2017 12 22 At 15 01 52

5. Go to the Hole In The Wall

The most Christmassy pub in Dublin.

Screen Shot 2017 12 22 At 15 05 03

6. Leprechaun Museum

Gas craic altogether. You might even spot a few of your ancestors. More info here.

7. Scale Bray Head

Not in Dublin obvs, but a mere hop on the DART away. The climb will take about half an hour and you can reward yourself with a pint at The Harbour afterwards.

Screen Shot 2017 12 22 At 15 07 33

(header image: @iceskatingdub)

