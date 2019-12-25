7 St. Stephen's Day Activities In Dublin To Dust Off The Christmas Cobwebs

Just like that, it's all over for another year.

But just because Christmas is finished doesn't mean you can't make the most of the rest of your holidays.

Shake of all that turkey and mulled wine with some of these refreshing activities around Dublin today.

1. Funderland

If you didn't go to Funderland as a kid, then you're not Dubliner. Get the gang together for a day of thrills and spills at the RDS. More info here.

2. Leopardstown Racing

Ya can't bate a day at the races over the Christmas. Get your gladrags on and have a few flutters at one of the biggest racing events on the Irish calendar.

Welcome to day 1 of Leopardstown Christmas Festival proudly supported by @RacingPost.



🗝️Gates open 10:00am

🐎Winning Line 11:00am

🎫 general admission at gate €35

1️⃣ race off at 12:10pm

⭐Feature race at 2:20pm

🎉Live music after racing from @riff_shop pic.twitter.com/VP4hwSQQvH — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) December 26, 2019

3. Ice Skating

A nice way to spend the day with the whole family. Ice skating at both Blanchardstown and Dundrum are open on St. Stephen's Day.

☕️THURSDAY TREATS☕️



Our 2 for €20 Skate and a hot chocolate offer is back for ALL of our sessions today! ❄️



Tickets can be purchased here 🐧 https://t.co/dykYeHADP7



*All customers including those who booked online will need to go to the booking desk to get their voucher! ⛸ pic.twitter.com/nbj58rmMnW — Ice Skating Blanch (@iceskatingdub) November 21, 2019

4. Natural History Museum

Have a ramble into town and go for a stroll around the dead zoo.

5. Go to the Hole In The Wall

The most Christmassy pub in Dublin.

6. Leprechaun Museum

Gas craic altogether. You might even spot a few of your ancestors. More info here.

7. Scale Bray Head

Not in Dublin obvs, but a mere hop on the DART away. The climb will take about half an hour and you can reward yourself with a pint at The Harbour afterwards.

(header image: @iceskatingdub)

READ NEXT: 20 Things You Notice While Spending Your First Ever Christmas In Dublin