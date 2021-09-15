Disney lovers, you'll want to hear what show is coming to the Bord Gáis this December

The award-winning show returns for a limited time only!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am through Ticketmaster for The Lion King, one of Disney's most beloved stories. The award winning show will run from the 23rd December to the 4th February in the Bord Gáis Theatre.

Make the journey with Simba as he comes to discover who he is and where his place in the Pride lands truly lies. And if it's anything like the movie, bring a ton of tissues. The show returned to New York this week on the Broadway stage after months of cancellations amid the pandemic.

If you're a big fan of musicals, or just love Disney, The Lion King is not to be missed.

Header image via Instagram/thelionking

