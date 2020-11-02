How to watch the US Presidential Election on Irish TV

Chances are a lot of us will be losing sleep to stay up and watch the US Election coverage live on Irish TV.

Perhaps even more so than 2016's election night, all eyes will be on the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election vote, with the ballots to begin announcing their results late on Tuesday, November 3, which really means the very early hours of Wednesday, November 4 over here. If you're wondering how to watch the US election in Ireland, read on.

For anyone interested in staying up late to watch the coverage live, there will be a few options to do just that, outside of keeping track of Twitter and the likes.

While mail-on voting has been available, as has some early voting states, most polling stations will be open from Tuesday morning, around 10am on Irish time, and the first polls will close around midnight our time.

RTE One will begin their coverage at 11.15pm on Tuesday night, with host Caitriona Perry to be joined by political reporters Robert Shortt and Carole Coleman as the results begin to trickle in.

BBC One will also be covering the election news, beginning 11.30pm on Tuesday night, right through to 9am the following morning, with the show hosted from both London and Washington across the night.

Sky News will be covering from 10pm, hosted by Dermot Murnaghan and live reporting by Emily Mee.

Previous years have seen a winner announced around 2am in Washington DC, which would be closer to 7am on Wednesday morning here, but calling a winner that early this year seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, if you're interested, John Oliver and the folks at Last Week Tonight went deep on everything leading up to the election night this year, including explaining the issues behind the mail-in voting system.

You can check that out right here:

