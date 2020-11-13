Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Matthew Perry confirms date for Friends reunion special

By Rory Cashin

November 13, 2020 at 11:10am

Share:

This show was our lobster.

Originally due to film in August but cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, the Friends reunion is now set to happen in March 2021.

Rachel and Phoebe and Monica and Ross and Joey and Chandler are all going to back on set together, but instead of a reunion season or movie or one-off episode, it will be an unscripted special that will air exclusively on HBO Max.

HBO Max isn't something that is available in Ireland at the moment, so how (or even if) it will be aired on this side of the Atlantic is not yet known.

Plus, this is just the filming date, so when the show itself will actually be available for viewing is not yet set in stone.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, said of the reunion: "We are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

READ NEXT: Eight feel-good binge-watches that aren't Friends, The Office, or The Simpsons

Share:

Latest articles

Viking Splash Tour set to face liquidation later this month

We have an Xbox One and a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla up for grabs

This Dublin restaurant has a great deal to celebrate Diwali this weekend 

There's a €5000 cooking competition for the home chefs of Ireland

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox release statement on those vape smoke videos

Beauty & The Beast: The Musical dates confirmed in Ireland for Summer 2021

Perhaps the most controversial movie of 2020 is available to watch in Ireland this week

Five games you must play on your new Xbox Series X this Christmas

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.