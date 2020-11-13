Matthew Perry confirms date for Friends reunion special

This show was our lobster.

Originally due to film in August but cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, the Friends reunion is now set to happen in March 2021.

Rachel and Phoebe and Monica and Ross and Joey and Chandler are all going to back on set together, but instead of a reunion season or movie or one-off episode, it will be an unscripted special that will air exclusively on HBO Max.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

HBO Max isn't something that is available in Ireland at the moment, so how (or even if) it will be aired on this side of the Atlantic is not yet known.

Plus, this is just the filming date, so when the show itself will actually be available for viewing is not yet set in stone.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, said of the reunion: "We are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

