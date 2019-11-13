Harry Styles announces Dublin show as part of huge European tour

Harry Styles is coming to Dublin!

Harry Styles has announced a massive arena tour on his various social media platforms, confirming suspicions that a Dublin date would be on the horizon for the former One Direction singer.

Styles announced a 26-date European leg of his Love on Tour tour which begins in Birmingham on April 15 and finishes in Moscow on June 3.

The Lights Up singer will take to the stage in Dublin's 3Arena on Sunday, April 19 with tickets on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am.

Support for Styles on all European dates will come from New York artist, King Princess.

Styles released the first single from his upcoming record, Fine Line, last month while the album will come out on December 13.

Amid rumblings of a potential One Direction reunion, Simon Cowell revealed that he wouldn't be surprised to see the boyband reunite within the next five years.

"My gut feeling is yes. I mean they’re all doing great solo-wise at the moment but they’ve had a lot of hits," Cowell said on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

"So they could do tour after tour after tour. You know you could sell out a One Direction Stadium tour in about twenty seconds. So yeah, I would say within five years. That’s only a guess. Not that I know, it’s only a guess."