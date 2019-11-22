Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Music /

  • Keane and HAIM announced for Trinity Summer Series 2020

Keane and HAIM announced for Trinity Summer Series 2020

By Darragh Murphy

November 22, 2019 at 5:09pm

Share:

The line-up for next year's Trinity Summer Series is coming together very nicely.

Two weeks ago, The Specials and Walking On Cars were announced for the 2020 Trinity Summer Series and another pair of incredible acts were confirmed today.

Keane and HAIM will both be playing at the outdoor series next summer, with tickets for both shows on sale from next Friday.

American pop rock group, HAIM, will take to the stage on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 while British rockers, Keane, will perform on Thursday, 2 July 2020.

The HAIM sisters will be performing songs from their upcoming, yet-to-be-named album, which will feature recently-released singles Summer Girl and Now I'm In It.

Keane, meanwhile, will be touring their new album, Cause and Effect, which is the fifth offering from the Sussex band and the first in seven years.

Keane singer Tom Chaplin has released two solo albums during the group's lengthy hiatus although he admits that he missed working with long-time band-mate, Tim Rice-Oxley.

"I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift," Tom said.

Tickets for both shows are priced at €49.90 and go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 29 on Ticketmaster.ie.

Share:

Latest articles

Armed Gardai remove youths from Luas after reports of firearm

The Sandymount Hotel's gingerbread village needs to be checked out this year

Six Handy Places To Eat Before A Gig At The 3 Arena

The Best Places To Eat Gnocchi In Dublin

You may also love

The Killers have announced a second Malahide Castle gig

When is Liam Gallagher playing Dublin? Ticket info, support act, setlist and more

Dermot Kennedy performed two intimate gigs in Dublin last night

Camila Cabello has announced a 3 Arena show for next year

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy