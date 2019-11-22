Keane and HAIM announced for Trinity Summer Series 2020

The line-up for next year's Trinity Summer Series is coming together very nicely.

Two weeks ago, The Specials and Walking On Cars were announced for the 2020 Trinity Summer Series and another pair of incredible acts were confirmed today.

Keane and HAIM will both be playing at the outdoor series next summer, with tickets for both shows on sale from next Friday.

𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗦 ⌁ Following an amazing sold out Olympia show last October, @KeaneOfficial are back on July 2nd to perform at the Summer Series at Trinity College!



𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 on sale next Friday 9am#SummerSeriesTCD pic.twitter.com/aaC0VTPAZN — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) November 22, 2019

American pop rock group, HAIM, will take to the stage on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 while British rockers, Keane, will perform on Thursday, 2 July 2020.

The HAIM sisters will be performing songs from their upcoming, yet-to-be-named album, which will feature recently-released singles Summer Girl and Now I'm In It.

Keane, meanwhile, will be touring their new album, Cause and Effect, which is the fifth offering from the Sussex band and the first in seven years.

Keane singer Tom Chaplin has released two solo albums during the group's lengthy hiatus although he admits that he missed working with long-time band-mate, Tim Rice-Oxley.

"I found myself wondering how I had come to let this very enigmatic and important relationship in my life drift," Tom said.

Tickets for both shows are priced at €49.90 and go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 29 on Ticketmaster.ie.