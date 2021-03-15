WATCH: Two musicians play their lament to an empty Temple Bar

This St Patrick's Day will mark the second year in a row that Irish pubs will be closed for the occasion.

Usually, one of the busiest times of the year for the industry, under normal circumstances Temple Bar would be teeming with people all hoping to take in the festivities. However, with the effects of Covid-19 still a major global concern, continued level 5 restrictions across Ireland mean that pubs, restaurants and other such venues all remain closed.

The second consecutive year that Temple Bar will remain devoid of people on Paddy's Day, local musicians Frankie Gavin and Louise Mulcahy took to the famous cobblestones earlier this morning to play a moving lament to the humble Irish pub.

Fiddler Frankie Gavin & piper Louise Mulcahy perform a lament in The Temple Bar area of Dublin



It's to mark one year since pubs closed



This area would usually be packed with tourists for #StPatricksDay#NotDisposable@VirginMediaNews pic.twitter.com/DQT8wkiNAu — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) March 15, 2021

A very poignant tribute, one onlooker said that the sight was enough to make her "shed a tear".

Actually could of shed a tear over this ? https://t.co/bHZfZt0iVR — Nadine Hill (@nadinedemi13) March 15, 2021

Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Irish pubs' closure, the hashtag 'not disposable' has been trending on Twitter all morning with publicans all across the country taking to social media to remind government of their importance to Irish life and culture.

Already having lost countless jobs and turnover as a result of the ongoing lockdown, The Temple Bar Company is calling for a task force to be established that would begin work on a Dublin city centre recovery plan.

Header image via Twitter/Paul Quinn