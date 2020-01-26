10 spots for a well-deserved glass of wine before work tomorrow

I hate to be the bearer of bad news...but the weekend is almost over.

I know, I'm sad too. How did it go by so quickly? It's like I blinked once and somehow missed it all. That being said, there are still a few hours left for you to revel in your freedom. And I recommend doing so with a glass of wine in hand.

There are loads of places, some in the city, some further afield, for a gorge glass of vino and as the saying goes - a Sunday well spent brings a week of content.

Here are a few of my top picks.

Voici Creperie & Wine Bar

I mean, it has wine in the name. Out in Rathmines, this is a good shout if you want to avoid the city centre madness.

Their cheeseboards look absolutely divine too. And what’s wine without cheese?

L’Gueuleton

One of the best people-watching spots in the city and the wine here is delish.

Grab a glass of red or white (I’ve tried both, in the name of research of course) and perch yourself on one of the coveted benches outside.

Idlewild

Directly across from L’Gueleton, this is one of my favourite haunts on Fade Street. Extremely cosy interior, dim lighting and gorge wine. Based on the Idlewild Bar that was once to be found in JFK airport, it’s mobster chic at its finest.

Loose Canon

Nice and casual, the staff here really know their wine and often let you taste before you choose…which makes me feel like a well-to-do wine critic (it’s all a ruse).

They too serve up cheese and charcuterie boards.

Piglet

Though technically in Temple Bar, an area which many locals would tend to avoid, it’s nestled away from the chaos and trust me it’s worth the visit.

Team your wine with authentic Italian bruschetta and you’re onto a winner.

Frank’s

Found on Camden street, a glass of wine here will cost you around the €4.50, which is nothing by Dublin standards. At that price, you’re practically drinking for free.

La Cave

For anyone that prefers a sparkling wine, La Cave serve up a stellar crémant. Big glass of crémant with the gals.

Chez Max

Fabulously French. And when it comes to wine, that can only be a good thing. Chez Max has a great selection, so you can rest assured that you’re in good hands.

The red exterior and terrace remind me of all the chic bistros you’d see dotted along Paris.

Chapter One

This place has an entire menu dedicated to cheese (are you sensing a theme here?). €35 will get you a cheese board with a sample of each fromage on offer. Make a day of it…when you’re out, you’re out.

Ely

With not one but two locations in Dublin, this place could count twice it’s that good.

Serving wine in a decanter is the height of luxury. Pure notions but I love it.

