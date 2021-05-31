A new spot for coffee and treats is opening on Aungier Street soon

Aungier Street will welcome a new coffee and vegan spot soon in the form of Greenshot, a speciality vegan café.

Greenshot have been teasing customers with pictures of delicious-looking treats on Instagram, including chocolate chip cookies, oat bars, vegan muffins and more...

Greenshot will be located at 81 Aungier Street right across from Capitol Lounge and next to Scoop Dessert Parlour. Their range of vegan products and edible coffee cups will be most welcome in the area and you can keep up to date with their opening here.