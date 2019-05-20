Dublin Is Getting A Gin & Tonic Vintage Bus Tour

د . إAEDSRر . س

You’ve heard of tea tours. They’re great craic. But get ready, because bus tours are about to be taken to another level.

Gin lovers, rejoice. Because Dublin is getting its very own gin & tonic bus tour.

The bus tour, which is already a massive success in London, is being brought to Dublin by the company The Dualway Group.

So, ‘what does a gin & tonic bus tour involve?’, I hear you ask.

The company wrote on their Facebook page, “On this unique tour of Dublin, one will be able to capture the heart of the city’s culture, landmarks and history on our Vintage Routemaster bus, whilst visit areas such as such as The Phoenix Park, Grafton Street, St James’s Street, Temple Bar, Thomas Street and Merrion Square to name but a few!”

*Launching Soon* 🔊🔊🔊🔊Introducing Dublin's newest attraction, The Gin & Tonic Tour Bus Tour!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗Very soon we…

Posted by Gin & Tonic Tour on Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Ah now, this looks like great craic.

Each tour lasts around an hour and a half and takes passengers around some of Dublin’s prettiest and picturesque sights on an old-school London Routemaster bus.

Although no launch date has been announced yet, anyone who is interested in the tour is being advised to get onto them quickly because there is unsurprisingly loads of interest.

You can shoot them a message on their Facebook page or call them on 01 531 1411.

