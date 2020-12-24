Dublin pubs bid sad farewell to customers on 'toughest day' for the business

It's that time again for publicans around Dublin to lock their doors and wonder when they'll be allowed to welcome customers back again.

It's been a tumultuous year for the hospitality industry with pubs that serve food being ordered to close on multiple occasions and those that don't serve food remaining shut since March. Earlier this week, it was decided that Christmas Eve would be the last day of trading until January 12 at the earliest as Ireland deals with another wave of Covid-19.

Restaurants and pubs were ordered to finish serving and have customers off the premises by 3pm today and as the shutters came down, the emotional farewells arrived.

Alan Campbell, owner of the hugely popular Bankers Bar on Trinity Street, wrote that 'this was the toughest day of my career as a publican. Closing on Christmas Eve, thanks to my staff and customers. Hopefully see you all soon.'

Got to say, this was the toughest day of my career as a publican. Closing on Xmas eve, thanks to my staff and customers. Hopefully see u all soon. #StaySafeStayHealthy #MerryChristmas @LVADublinPubs @VFIpubs @RAI_ie @DublinTown pic.twitter.com/zMSqWEK7I9 — TheBankers (@thebankersbar) December 24, 2020

Meanwhile, over on Aungier Street, The Swan Bar said: 'Happy Christmas to all our customers and looking forward to seeing you all next year. Thanks for all your kind words of support at this difficult time. We will be back bigger and better!'

Happy Christmas to all our customers and looking forward to seeing you all next year. Thanks for all your kind words of support at this difficult time. We will be back bigger and better!!!!! @LVADublinPubs @publinie @dublinbypub @VisitDublin @TourismIreland pic.twitter.com/rfq30EBCxh — The Swan Bar (@theswanbar1661) December 24, 2020

One of the most vocal pubs against the Government restrictions this year has been Grogans on South William Street, who haven't been permitted to open since March. They wrote: 'From the Kennedy and Smith families, we here at Grogans want to wish a Merry Christmas to all our wonderful staff and customers. 2020 has been a tough year for ourselves and many other, but we promise we'll bounce back in 2021 and welcome you back through our doors. Stay safe.'

From the Kennedy and Smith families, we here at Grogans want to wish a Merry Christmas to all our wonderful staff and customers.



2020 has been a tough year for ourselves and many other, but we promise we'll bounce back in 2021 and welcome you back through our doors.



Stay safe❤ pic.twitter.com/cOAKnRGdoA — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) December 24, 2020

The desire to bounce back in 2021 is echoed by people across the land, no doubt. While we can't meet friends in the local tonight, we can still raise a glass to those near and far from home.

Wishing everybody a happy and safe Christmas.

(header pic: @TheSwanBar1661)

