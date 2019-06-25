The Gin & Tonic Vintage Bus Tour Is The Best Way To Explore Dublin

When I heard that Dublin recently got its very own gin & tonic bus tour, I had to go down and check it out for myself. Already a massive success over in London, The Dualway Group recently brought their vintage Routemaster bus tour over to Dublin and so far it’s been a sell-out success over here too. There are two tours on a Friday at 5pm and 7pm, and three on Saturdays and Sundays at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. My friend and I decided to go for the 6pm Saturday slot as we thought it would be a great way to kick off our night out afterwards.

We were met by an old-fashioned London Routemaster bus outside the Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square and after being handed a very decent-sized gin & tonic, we headed upstairs to take our seats. There are a number of tables of four laid out along the top deck, as well as a pair of two-seaters at the very front which give you some great views during the tour. There’s no food as such, although each table comes with a bowl of popcorn which is refilled throughout as needed. The staff come upstairs every now and again to check that everyone is happy but besides that, you’re left to enjoy the tour while music is played over the speakers.