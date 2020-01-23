Kids eat for free in every Eddie Rockets in Dublin tomorrow

Kids can eat for free in Eddie Rockets on Friday.

The deal was announced in conjunction with the launch of Eddie Rockets' new kids menu and between 12pm and 6pm on Friday, children can eat free of charge.

The offer applies to every Eddie Rockets in the country and will prove particularly popular in Dublin, where there are no fewer than 23 branches of the American-style diner.

Terms and conditions do apply, with one of the more important ones being that one adult can bring a maximum of four kids under the age of 12 and the adult has to spend a minimum of €10 on their own meal.

The 'kids eat free' deal is not available with any of the diner's other offers or promotions.

There are six Eddie Rockets in Dublin City - Dame Street, Point Square, O'Connell Street, Parnell Centre, South Anne Street and Wexford Street.

For those looking to avail of the offer a little further outside of the city, there are participating locations in Blackrock, Blanchardstown Centre, Charlestown SC in Finglas, Citywest Shopping Centre, Clare Hall, Donnybrook, Dundrum Town Centre, Omni Park Shopping Centre, Phibsborough Shopping Centre, Rathmines, Stillorgan Shopping Centre, Swords, Terenure, The Square in Tallaght, Walkinstown and two in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

