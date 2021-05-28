Nutbutter's plant-based ice creams are a must-try this weekend

By James Fenton

May 28, 2021 at 2:15pm

Nutbutter have launched a new range of plant-based soft serve ice cream and if the weather holds this weekend, they look like the perfect treat.

Located on Grand Canal Quay, Nutbutter's extensive menu means you never need much of an excuse to drop in but with the weather forecast looking positive this weekend, these plant-based ice-creams are just another reason.

Flavours include plain, cocoa nibs & coconut bacon and smashed Nutbutter bar pieces & chocolate sauce....

There are also a few extra add-ons available, as depicted in the above post, for just an extra euro. If you're taking a stroll in the Grand Canal area today, there'll be no reason not to pick one up!

