Seven Dishes That’ll Put A Smile On Your Face This Week

Who needs seven rings? It’s all about seven dishes.

Nothing puts a smile on my face like a tasty meal.

There has been quite a few new openings as of late and I’m only buzzing to sink my teeth into the fresh, seasonal and delicious produce they serve.

Here’s a dish for every day in the week to lust over:

1. Homemade Stew – Cloudpicker Cafe

Cloudpicker have just opened their first cafe on Pearse Street and it looks like a darling spot, ideal for your morning coffee.

They will be serving up breakfast, lunch and brunch with some really interesting flavours and ingredients. One of the owners is actually from Poland so you can see that come through the menu with dishes such as goulash and stew available.

2. Toastie – Loose Canon

Hankering for a birra warmth this gloomey day?

A cheese toasty is like having a warm hug in your belly – ideal.

Loose Canon’s toasties are top of the charts for me.

Incredible every time.

3. Chikon Burger – Carrot’s Tail

The Carrot’s Tail in Rathmines specialises in vegan versions of some of our carnivorous faves.

Lunch features lots of familiar plates: steak sambos, a “chikon” burger and a meatball and mozzarella sub.

Our food reviewer Sophie White checked out the chikon burger and said:

“The fried chikon is a thick slab of crispy fried tofu that feels like it shouldn’t work but totally does. The texture is spot on, meaty and filled with a deeply savoury flavour, apparently achieved by repeatedly freezing, de-frosting and re-freezing the tofu then soaking it in stock before frying.”

Yum.

4. Sourdough Toast – Cafe INK

Continuing on the sustainable buzz, Cafe INK recently opened in Dun Laoghaire.

INK is FoodSpace’s first permanent space.

Their focus will be on local suppliers and seasonal produce.

5. Spagetti – Crudo

Crudo is the newest restaurant in Sandymount and it’s been getting rave reviews for its flavoursome pasta.

Their Spaghetti is made from nettle salsa bianca, confit egg yolk and aged ricotta .

Literally drooling at the mouth looking at this.

6. Croque Madame – Groundstate Coffee

Bread Nation Sourdough, Higgins thick cut ham, Dijon mustard, loaded with a creamy Parmesan & Irish white cheddar béchamel, topped with an egg and a side of kimchi- it’s whopper!

Now that is comfort food.

7. Belfast Coffee- Bar 1661

Dublin’s first Poitin bar is here.

Their cocktail menu is made with love using Irish spirits from emerging, craft as well as established producers from the island of Ireland.

Their Belfast Coffee is a cold brewed version of the Irish classic using poitin as the base and locally roasted coffee. A must try for any Espresso Martini or Irish Coffee fan.

Feeling peckish? I know I am!