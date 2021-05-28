The Government has decided on a date for the reopening of indoor drinking and dining

The Government is set to confirm today that indoor service at pubs and restaurants will return on July 5.

According to widespread reports, pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers indoors from July 5, following the already-confirmed reopening of outdoor hospitality on June 7. All businesses will be expected to operate under new Fáilte Ireland guidelines that can be found here.

As well as that, numbers at wedding receptions will increase to 50 in July and 100 in August, and international travel is expected to be permitted from July 19 under the EU's Digital Green Pass system. Meanwhile, outdoor gatherings, such as sports events, of 100 people to be allowed in June, rising to 200 in bigger venues. Up to 5,000 people, or 25% of capacity, will be able to attend events at outdoor venues from August, giving hope to the possibility of crowds at the All-Ireland Finals.

Cinemas will now open earlier than expected, on June 7. All of this is expected to be confirmed at a Government announcement later today.

(header pic: Shutterstock)