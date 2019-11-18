This Dublin eatery runs a 'Sustainable Monday' initiative

Bread 41 is running a 'Sustainable Monday' initiative to cut down on the number of disposable coffee cups used in Ireland each day.

A great way to start the week off on the right foot.

We all know I’m somewhat of a coffee fiend, but much as I love the stuff, I just can’t justify getting a cup to go if I don’t have a reusable cup with me.

Especially now that I know the facts - ignorance may be bliss, but it's not doing anyone any good.

According to the Repak website, 550,000 cups are placed on the Irish market every day. Which basically means that just over half a million takeaway coffee cups are used daily in Ireland.

Scary when you think how avoidable it is.

The ‘Sustainable Monday’ initiative at Bread 41, is a newly introduced idea that aims to make Mondays as sustainable as possible.

Posting to their Instagram account, they said: “recyclable and compostable options sound great, but they are only truly beneficial if they end up, and are processed, in the correct waste facility”.

Which makes sense when you think about it.

Yes, “recyclable” and “compostable” certainly sound better, but in reality, they’re disposed of the same way as their single-use counterparts…into the closest public bin.

Eliminating the option of takeaway cups every Monday, Bread 41 is encouraging customers to bring their own cups instead.

So, you can still get your caffeine fix to go, but without the guilt.

And don’t worry if you don’t have your own cup just yet as there are reusable ones on sale there for just €6. Buy one and your first coffee is free.

Grab one of their unreal pastries while you're at it.

READ NEXT: James Blunt to perform in Dublin next year