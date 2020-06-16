Two Dublin Boojum stores are now open with more to follow later this week

Boojum burritos were sadly missed by many Dubliners during the lockdown but the good news is that branches have started to reopen from today.

The South Great George’s Street and Hanover Quay Boojum outlets reopened their doors for takeaway only earlier today with the Abbey Street branch set to follow later this week. While the company has been operating a Click ‘N Collect and delivery service at some stores since March 16, Boojum has now begun the process of letting customers through their doors to pick up their Mexican favourites.

Speaking about the reopening, David Maxwell, Managing Director of Boojum said: "We’ve spent a lot of time preparing for today; making sure we’ve taken all the necessary precautions to prioritise the health and safety of our team and our customers. Today is a really positive one for us, we’re optimistic that our customers are looking forward to coming back instore, albeit in a slightly different way. We’re confident that the demand is there and our customers will see our other stores opening over the next few weeks.”

The following safety measures are now in place at the two open branches and will be in place at every Boojum store once they open...

Social distancing within staff areas, kitchen and throughout the customer store area

Smaller teams in-store with increased hygiene procedures

New glass and Perspex partitions in customer service areas

Contactless Click ‘N Collect and delivery collection points

Installation of hand sanitizing stations upon entry and throughout stores

Encouragement of contactless payment methods

Information on the reopening of the rest of Boojum's stores will be announced in due course.