Two popular Dublin restaurants have announced their reopening dates

Bastible in Portobello has announced that it will reopen to the public on Thursday, August 6.

In an Instagram post this morning, Bastible said: 'Our reopening date is set for August 6. After over four months of being closed we are so excited to welcome you all back to our little restaurant. With reduced opening hours and new social distancing measures in place, our seats are filling up fast.'

As well as that, the Green House on Dawson Street has stated that it will be reopening on Thursday, August 13. An Instagram post reads: 'Delighted to announce that we are reopening on Thursday, August 13. Mickael, Darren, Mark, Paul, Agnes and the entire team cannot wait to welcome you all again.'

Two more popular spots reopen and the Dublin food scene takes another little step towards some kind of normality. Let's hope this trend continues, with the safety of staff and customers in mind, of course.

