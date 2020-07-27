Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Two popular Dublin restaurants have announced their reopening dates

By James Fenton

July 27, 2020 at 10:27am

Share:

Bastible in Portobello has announced that it will reopen to the public on Thursday, August 6.

In an Instagram post this morning, Bastible said: 'Our reopening date is set for August 6. After over four months of being closed we are so excited to welcome you all back to our little restaurant. With reduced opening hours and new social distancing measures in place, our seats are filling up fast.'

As well as that, the Green House on Dawson Street has stated that it will be reopening on Thursday, August 13. An Instagram post reads: 'Delighted to announce that we are reopening on Thursday, August 13. Mickael, Darren, Mark, Paul, Agnes and the entire team cannot wait to welcome you all again.'

Two more popular spots reopen and the Dublin food scene takes another little step towards some kind of normality. Let's hope this trend continues, with the safety of staff and customers in mind, of course.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Saying two simple words will get you a free Off Beat Donut on Tuesday

Kerala Kitchen finds new home in Dublin 7

Meat-free Monday inspo to help you up your veggie count tomorrow

Reservations for this popular Dublin restaurant are now live, but you better act fast

You may also love

Saying two simple words will get you a free Off Beat Donut on Tuesday

Lolly and Cooks have announced the reopening of six Dublin branches

McDonald's have opened 15 more Dublin restaurants for dine-in today

Beloved Temple Bar restaurant announces it is closing indefinitely

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.