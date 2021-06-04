Your outdoor meet-up is sorted with these classy picnic boxes

Do you have a little gathering in the park scheduled for this weekend? Looking to impress the gals with a classy AF menu? Project Picnic is your only woman.

Providing click & collect in D2 and D7, Project Picnic have your outdoor meetup looking like a scene from Made in Chelsea, minus the dramatic silences and drink throwing (or not, it’s your weekend to spend however you wish).

Their speciality are these delish pistachio and pork scotch eggs accompanied with Sri Lankan ketchup (we told you it was classy). You can order these by themselves or go all out and get a full picnic with sticky treacle ham hock, devilled ballymakenny gemson potato salad and more.

Click here to find out more, and get your order in for this weekend!