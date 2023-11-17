2 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

All the hospitality news you might have missed this week.

As Dublin gears up for the festive season, with the Christmas lights officially being switched on this week, hospitality is getting ready for the busiest time of the year. As a result, there aren't too many openers happening right now, but we've still got to spotlight the few that are daring to launch at this crazy time, including two new pizza locations from two beloved Dublin pizza institutions.

Unfortunately the trend of vegan food spots closing continues with another loss for plant-based Dubliners - get all the info down below.

Mani

Opener

Dublin pizza enthusiasts have been keenly following Mani's movements around the city for the last couple of years - from its Dublin Castle food truck to its pop-up stint at Central Plaza, Mani's bubbly, 72-hour-fermented base has amassed a loyal following of fans who'll no doubt be lining up outside the joint's new permanent D2 home.

Taking to Instagram last week, Mani's main man Ciaran revealed that after months of searching and some disappointment with other venues falling through, Mani Pizza will be moving into a permanent home ideally located in the middle of Drury Street.

Goats Gruff

Opener

Goats Gruff is a haven for two of the best cheese delicacies on offer - toasties and pizza. They ranked 14th on our list of the best pizza spots in Dublin a few months back, and they are consistently doing great things out of their food truck in Strawberry Hall. The pizzas are a reasonable 12-inch size, with their most expensive option costing €15, which ain't too bad for Dublin.

Now, after four years in operation, they are expanding with a new location in West Dublin, and it's somewhere that is becoming something of a hot spot for the county's most loved food trucks.

Much like Dosa Dosa a couple of weeks ago, Goats Gruff are launching at The Crossings in Adamstown on November 24th.

Yum Grub

Closure

Over the past year or so, we've seen a number of closures for vegan restaurants in Dublin. From Vegan Sandwich Co's shock closure in October 2022 to Bear Lemon dropping the shutters permanently in April of this year, the plant-based scene has taken hit after hit and the latest departure is YUMGRUB, who'll cease trading at the end of this month.

YUMGRUB opened in July 2021, serving up proper vegan fast food in the form of loaded fries, mac and cheese-filled arancini balls and most importantly, burgers with vegan cheese that actually melted, gently enveloping the other ingredients to create the perfect plant-based bite.

Their last day of trade will be Sunday November 26th.

Upcoming opening news

Glovebox

On the move

After almost a year of silence, carpark bar / art gallery Glovebox have dropped some hints that they will rise up somewhere new.

In a social media post that took a trip down memory lane, and thanked all the artists who created the artwork, and the guests who drank and boogied there, the carpark bar finished up with a simple call to action, saying, "Stay tuned we are on the move."

We speculate that Glovebox will open with Allta at their new home in Dublin's docklands, but we will just have to stay tuned for more information.

Header images via Instagram / YUMGRUB & Mani

