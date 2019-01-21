5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive

It's nearing the end of the month and we're all broke AF

It’s definitely getting more expensive to drink in Dublin.

A couple of years ago, almost everywhere had cocktails for under a tenner. Now it seems like you can’t spend less than €11, with some of them costing a lot more.

Similarly, even the humble glass of wine has risen from its previous price of around a fiver to €8-€10 in some places.

While you can almost certainly get value going to your local or the old man pub, for those that want to try somewhere nice and central but not have their bank account empty by the end of the night, here are some good places to get relatively cheap drinks (relative being an important term here).

1. The Market Bar – Fade Street

Pint: €5-€6

Wine: €6.80

Cocktail: €9-€12

Despite the popularity of this huge, trendy spot, the drinks are still pretty reasonably priced, and there are nine cocktails you can get for under a tenner. They also serve tapas. Yum.

2. Bernard Shaw – Richmond Street

Pint: €5-€6.50

Spirit and mixer: €5-7

Wine glass: €5

A Dublin institution, this large bar covered in graffiti serves pizza out of a blue bus in the back and also provides drink at a great price.

3. Gin Palace – Jervis Street

Cocktails: €6.50-€8.50

Wine glass: €5.90-6.40

Craft beer: €5.80-€6.50

It’s known for its enormous selection of gins, but the Gin Palace has some of the cheapest cocktails going in the centre of town right now. Add to that lush decor and food, and you're lit.

4. Idlewild – Fade Street

Pint: €5-€6

Cocktails: €8.50-€9.50

Wine glass: €6.80

This beautiful, out of the way bar also does cocktails for under a tenner.

5. Bow Lane – Aungier Street

Pint: €5-€6.20

Wine glass: €6-€9

Cocktails: from €9.50

Bow Lane describes itself as “sophistication in a gritty location”. Despite being the winner of the Cocktail Bar of the Year 2016 they haven’t let the prices run away from them. They have six cocktails costing €9.50.

