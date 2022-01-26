6 Dublin toasties to try out this week

Toasties are the elite lunch option, and there's so much choice in Dublin this week.

Who doesn't love a good toastie sambo every once in a while? Few things hit the spot quite like a toastie does, and they deserve our respect and admiration. Dublin has a ton of spots to get the almighty toastie, from Meltdown to Goat's Gruff, and we just had to do a round-up of our faves.

1. The 147 PNC, 147 Deli

It wouldn't be a weekly sambo round-up without 147 Deli's weekly special. For the last week of January they have the 147 PNC, which comprises of roasted pork shoulder, pico de gallo, cheddar, avocado, pickled cabbage, salsa roja, cheese sauce, and a few nachos. This has got to be one of their best toasties yet, don't miss out on it this week.

147 Deli is based on Parnell Street; you can check out their menu HERE.

2. Sheese and Garlic Toastie, It's A Trap

For those doing Veganuary, or long-time vegans who love their toasties, It's A Trap has the sambo for you. This entirely vegan toastie comes with dairy free cheese, vegan garlic mayo, sun dried tomatoes, pickles, on a bed of sourdough. There's no skimping on flavour in this lunchtime special.

You can find It's A Trap on Denmark Street; check out their website HERE.

3. Chimac Special, Meltdown

If you're in need of a good Dublin toastie, Meltdown will never let you down. More exciting still is they have teamed up with Aungier Street's Chimac to make the ultimate sweet and salty sambo. The Chimac special comes with sriracha candied bacon, cheddar, leeks, kimchi, and a side of Chimac caramel sauce for your dipping needs.

Meltdown has two locations, one on Leeson Street and one on Montague Street. Find out more about them HERE.

4. Chorizo Toastie, Ink Café

For a classic toastie this week in Dublin this week, look no further than Ink Café. Their weekly special is made up of chorizo, goat's cheese, sundried tomatoes, pesto, and some spinach.

Ink Café is based in Dún Laoghaire, check out their Instagram HERE.

5. C.W.A, Goats Gruff

You can get wood-fired toasties at Goats Gruff. The C.W.A (or Chicken With Attitude) is a toastie made up of chicken, chorizo, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, rocket, and sriracha mayo. Their sambos are served up between 11am and 3pm. This is currently their most popular sandwich on the menu.

Goats Gruff is located at Strawberry Hall; take a look at their website HERE.

6. Pesto Chick*n & Cheeze, Vegan Sandwich Co

We've got another vegan friendly sambo on this list, for the month that's in it. Vegan Sandwich Co does the Pesto, Chick*n & Cheeze toastie that is filled with, well, exactly what's in the name.

You can find Vegan Sandwich Co on Queen Street in Smithfield and their website HERE.

Which toastie tickles your fancy the most?

Header image via Instagram/its_a__trap_

