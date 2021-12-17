7 Dublin dishes to try the weekend before Christmas!

All you're going to be eating from next week on is Christmas food, so get out there and try these Dublin dishes before the festivities!

Before it's all turkey and stuffing for the forseeable (and hey, we're not mad at it) why not branch out in Dublin this weekend. This week we've spotted chicken and waffles, stunning pancake stacks, as well as prawn pizza. Which dish is a bit of you (and can you even choose between them all).

1. Korean Popcorn Chicken

Everyone loves popcorn chicken, but this Korean popcorn chicken from Juanitos looks sensational. Definitely one to try this weekend.

Where:

Juanitos Dublin, South William Street

Weekend Opening Hours:

Saturday 9am-11:30pm and Sunday 10am-10:30pm

2. Pancake Stack

Weekends were made for fat stacks of pancakes, and Acre on Pearse Street has an extensive menu full of them.

Where:

Acre, Pearse Street

Opening Hours:

Saturday and Sunday 12-4pm

3. Honey and Jam Halloumi

If you've been obsessed with halloumi ever since first tasting it at Nando's, then you're going to love this honey and jam halloumi from The DL Bar & Restaurant in Temple Bar.

Where:

The DL Bar and Restaurant, Temple Bar

Opening Hours:

Saturday and Sunday 8am-12am

4. Chicken and Waffles

Anytime we see chicken and waffles pop up on a menu, we are there! Chimac's dish comes with candied bacon, kimchi waffles, and twice fried chicken.

Where:

Chimac, Aungier Street

Weekend Opening Hours:

Saturdays 12:30-9:30pm and Sundays 12:30-9pm

5. Agnolotti Pasta

For all your fancy pasta needs, treat yourself to this Agnolotti pasta from Sienna's in Malahide. It's served with beef short rib, sun dried tomato butter sauce, and parmesan glaze.

Where:

Sienna's, Malahide

Weekend Opening Hours:

Saturdays and Sundays, 1-10pm

6. Prawn Pizza

The Back Page is serving up a match made in heaven with this pizza and prawns combination.

Where:

The Back Page, Phibsborough

Weekend Opening Hours:

Saturday and Sunday 12-11.30pm

7. Gingerbread Cheesecake

Known for their delectable ice-cream sambos, Cold Boi is back at it again. Their latest edition comes with cheesecake ice-cream, gingerbread chunk, festive crumble, and a blondie on the bottom.

Where:

Cold Boi, St. Anne's Park, Clontarf

Opening Hours:

Saturdays

It's nice to get these dishes in before next weekend when Christmas arrives!

Header image via Instagram/chimacdublin

READ ON: Look no further than La Cocina Cuevas for Sunday brunch this weekend